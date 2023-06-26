Your guide to 65th annual Ford Fireworks in downtown Detroit

Michigan's biggest fireworks display explodes tonight as the Ford Fireworks marks its milestone 65th year but make sure you do your homework before you head downtown.

Hundreds of thousands will descend on downtown for this year's display, which starts at 10:06 p.m., but some restrictions will be in place for prime viewing areas such as Hart Plaza and Belle Isle.

The theme of this year's show, which will run for 24 minutes, is "Splash into Summer."

And even though heavy storms swept through southeast Michigan Sunday and more rain could be headed to the area today, the show is a go, said Parade Company Chief Executive Officer Tony Michaels.

“We are good to go with the Ford Fireworks and beyond excited to put on the best show in America right here in our city!” said Michaels in an email.

Here's everything you need to know before you head downtown tonight:

Restricted areas, closed viewing areas

Do your research before you head downtown. City and state officials plan to enforce access restrictions to Hart Plaza and Belle Isle. Several riverside parks also will be closed Monday, including:

RiverWalk in its entirety including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Riverside Park

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza

Both Hart and Spirit Plaza will open starting at 2 p.m. until capacity is reached. Security measures will be in place and coolers and backpacks will be searched. Prohibited items include: tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband; flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited; and fireworks.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. and will open to traffic until capacity is reached. The island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists. Drivers will need the Recreation Passport, which is $13 at the entrance. To get updates on when the island is full, text GEM to 80888.

Municipal parking

Detroit's Municipal Parking Department also will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. Monday. However, parking violators will be ticketed, and vehicles may be towed. Motorists will be ticketed for: Improper parking; parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys; and parking in designated zones, like handicap zones.

Parking Facilities

The parking department wil will offer parking at Ford Underground and Eastern Market garages. The fee is $10. Fireworks viewing from any parking facility and tailgating are prohibited. For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go to detroitmi.gov/parking.

Street, freeway closures

Starting at 6 p.m., some closures will begin, including:

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell

Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

Curfew enforcement

Detroit will enforce its existing curfew for minors, 18 and under, that will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on June 27 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult 21 or older. Minors will be allowed to travel to and from work, school, church or organized activities.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate from 7 a.m. - midnight. DPM trains will bypass Huntington Place, Millender Center and Renaissance Center stations beginning at 2 p.m. on June 26.

These DPM stations will remain open to the public until midnight: Michigan, Fort-Cass, West Riverfront, Financial District, Bricktown, Greektown, Cadillac, Broadway, Times Square and Grand Circus Park.

The People Mover is 75 cents and free for children ages 5 and under. For more information, go to www.thepeoplemover.com or call (313) 224-2160.