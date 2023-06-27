Warren officer fired after video showed him punching prisoner
Prayer vigil planned for Detroit community activist Malik Shabazz

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A prayer vigil for Detroit community activist and minister Malik Shabazz will be held at noon Tuesday in front of Henry Ford Hospital.

Rev. W.J. Rideout and Rev. Maurice Hardwick organized the event. The hospital is located on Grand Boulevard near the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Rideout said Shabazz had a heart attack Monday and is on life support at the hospital.

Shabazz is the founder of the New Black Panther Party/New Marcus Garvey Movement and has worked to make Detroit safer for four decades. He and his group have organized citizen patrols, distributed flyers about unsolved crimes and missing persons and led protests against drug houses.

