Biden adviser, Detroit officials celebrate $6M revamp of Roosevelt Park in Corktown

Detroit -Hazardous air quality wasn't going to stop a top presidential senior adviser and a gaggle of local politicians from touting another victory over Detroit's war on blight.

Gene Sperling, Senior Adviser to President Joe Biden, was in town Wednesday to help launch the renovated Roosevelt Park in front of Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Central in Corktown. The city park has undergone a $6 million upgrade and expansion. The upgrades include eliminating the streets that split the park in the middle. The park is now unified and full of new green spaces and wide paths.

"To see this become a beautiful, open, iconic place -- this is what creates community," Sperling said.

Sperling oversees the historic $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan known as the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. Detroit received $826 million of ARPA funding and $5 million of it went to renovating Roosevelt Park.

The dangerous air quality caused the city to cancel a community event of live music and food trucks that was to follow the congratulatory speeches by Sperling, Mayor Mike Duggan, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and others.

Roosevelt Park is the latest win in the city's years-long battle to revive dead buildings and blighted spaces. Michigan Central is part of a 30-acre, nearly $1 billion campus Ford is developing in southwest Detroit. Its anchor is the former train station that sat vacant and neglected for decades.

Ford received an estimated $238 million in tax breaks to renovate Michigan Central. The historic structure is one of several Corktown buildings being restored by Ford, which plans to use Corktown as its hub for "the company’s vision for the future of transportation," according to a company website. Michigan Central hasn't opened yet.

Corktown, the city's oldest neighborhood, has experienced a steady and rising influx of development for about two decades. Many restaurants and other small retail breathed new life into Michigan Avenue, and more recently, several upscale apartment complexes and a hotel are being built.

Long-time Corktown resident Annette Alexander said when Ford announced it was setting up shop in the neighborhood, she began to get many unsolicited offers to buy her home. Alexander has lived in the community for 30 years.

The celebration took place as the sky was hazy from the smoky pollutants drifting in from Canadian wildfires. The air quality index for Detroit at the time of the Wednesday afternoon event was in the "hazardous" range.

"The park and parts of the neighborhood has been transformed. I'm not leaving," said Alexander, who attended the Roosevelt Park event. "But if Ford calls and makes an offer, I will listen. "

Even in one of Detroit's most celebrated areas of urban renewal, the persistence of blight is present. There's the still fire-damaged Roosevelt Hotel, the boarded-up CPA building, and two small blocks of empty land and vacant buildings on Michigan Avenue across the street from the park. The nearby new Southwest Greenway, which links to Roosevelt Park, offers interesting views of many new developments and big empty industrial buildings.

Recently, Duggan proposed hiking the city's property taxes for vacant land and buildings while lowering the rate for occupied homes and businesses in a plan he contends will resolve many of Detroit's blight and high property tax woes.

The proposal, dubbed the Land Value Tax Plan, would increase taxes on land while reducing taxes on homes and structures by an expected 30%. If approved by the Michigan Legislature, and later by Detroit voters, Duggan claims the plan will encourage further neighborhood growth and hold land speculators accountable.

