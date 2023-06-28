Detroit man sues Detroit police officers after exoneration, says DPD framed him for murder

A man who spent nearly half his life in prison because Detroit police allegedly framed him for a murder he did not commit has sued the city and five Detroit police officers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Kenneth Nixon, now 37, spent 16 years in prison after being sentenced to life without parole in prison for killing a 1-year-old and 10-year-old in a house fire in Detroit. At his 2005 sentencing, Nixon told the judge, "I just would like you to know that you're about to sentence an innocent man to prison," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Detroit police officers manufactured false evidence and suppressed exculpatory evidence that should have been given to him and his attorneys. Nixon was released from prison in February 2021 after investigations by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office Conviction Integrity Unit and the Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

"Rather than investigate the fire and determine the identity of the true perpetrator, Defendant Officers short-circuited the police investigation and fabricated evidence to corroborate (the teen's) coached and false identification of Plaintiff," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to compensate Nixon for the years he lost in prison, but it also seeks to remedy Detroit police's unlawful practices of conducting unlawful interrogations, failing to adequately train, supervise or discipline its officers.

Detective Moises Jimenez, Commander James Tolbert, Detective Kurtiss Staples, Sgt. Eddie Croxton and Officer Alma Hughes-Grubbs are named in the lawsuit, along with the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit police did not respond for comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges police relied on the statements of a 13-year-old, a sibling of the two children who died, who allegedly witnessed the arson and murder. The teen gave "three radically contradictory accounts" of what he saw, according to the lawsuit. Staples noted in a memo to Tolbert that it was "obvious" the child had been coached by family members yet still used his statements to arrest and charge Nixon, according to the lawsuit.

This memo was not given to prosecutors or Nixon's defense team, nor was a memo from Wayne County prosecutors that told police the case had "serious problems" and that they needed to find a way to corroborate the teen's testimony and get more evidence against Nixon, according to the lawsuit. Prosecutors also told police to follow up on evidence that the children's mom's prior home had been firebombed by a jealous boyfriend. The findings of the investigation suggested a perpetrator other than Nixon, but the officers did not disclose this to prosecutors or Nixon.

There was no physical evidence linking Nixon to the crime, and multiple witnesses testified to his alibi, so police used a serial jail informant who said Nixon confessed to him while in jail, the lawsuit claims. The informant was promised a reduced sentence and early release for the testimony, but prosecutors and Nixon's attorneys were not told this.

"The constitutional violations that caused Plaintiff's wrongful conviction were not isolated events. To the contrary, they were the result of Defendant City of Detroit's longstanding policies and practices of pursuing wrongful convictions through reliance on profoundly flawed investigations and fabricated 'informant' testimony," according to the lawsuit. "(Detroit police have) a long history of using testimony of jailhouse snitches without any regard to the accuracy of their statements."

The alleged practices of offering bribes and favors to inmates in exchange for false, incriminating testimony has been well-known and encouraged by DPD command officers and Detroit policymakers, according to the lawsuit. Prosecutors raised concerns about police misconduct about informants in 1995 and 2003, but the concerns went unanswered, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit cited six instances where false informant testimony led to later exonerations.

The lawsuit also cited problems with Detroit police withholding exculpatory evidence from prosecutors and defendants, which Nixon's attorneys say has "directly caused dozens, if not hundreds, of wrongful convictions." The lawsuit argues that this, too, is a well-known and encouraged practice.

kberg@detroitnews.com