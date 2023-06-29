$1,000 reward offered for tips in fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal June 18 shooting on the city's east side.

Officials said the shooting happened in the early morning hours in a building in the 1600 block of Clay Street near Interstate 75 and East Grand Boulevard.

They also said a $1,000 reward is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

According to a preliminary investigation, during a fight among a group of people at the location, the suspect produced a gun and fatally shot the victim.

Authorities said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP. The case number — 2306180052 — must be included in the tip.