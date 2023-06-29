Man whose dogs killed 9-year-old Detroit girl acquitted of murder, other charges

A jury has found a Detroit man not guilty of second-degree murder and other charges after his three dogs mauled a 9-year-old girl to death in August 2019.

Emma Hernandez was riding her bike in an alley connecting her home on Florida Street with Pierre Cleveland's on Central Street when three dogs ran up to her and jumped on her, knocking her off her bike, according to witnesses.

The dogs grabbed her by the leg and "start(ed) eating her," witness Luiz Cruz testified during Cleveland's preliminary exam in October 2019. Cruz, a neighbor, tried to save Emma from the dogs.

Cleveland was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a dangerous animal causing death. A Wayne County jury found him not guilty on all counts after a six-day trial.

Duane Johnson, Cleveland's attorney, said Michigan law requires a person to know their dogs are dangerous to be liable; Cleveland's dogs had no history of biting anyone or being dangerous, he said. They were around children and neighbors and "were not fierce dogs or dangerous dogs," Johnson said.

"It was a shock to him as well as people familiar with the dogs," Johnson said. "It's not really a win because it's a horrible thing to happen to the beautiful young girl. My heart goes out to her family."

Johnson said he thinks the prosecutor's office overcharged Cleveland with the second-degree murder charge in an attempt to "bully" him into pleading to a lower charge instead of taking his chances at trial. A second-degree murder conviction carries up to life in prison.

Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office disagrees that Cleveland was overcharged. Miller said the facts and evidence showed he "knowingly created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm knowing that death or such harm would be the likely result of his actions."

"We always appreciate and respect the jury process and the time the jury spent determining this case," Miller said. "We do not agree with the not-guilty verdict in this case based upon the facts and evidence presented."

Miller said prosecutors had witnesses who testified they had seen the dogs unsecured and being aggressive. One testified he had been attacked by Cleveland's dogs and had notified Cleveland of it, Miller said, so he would have known of their aggressive behavior. Prosecutors also showed the jury text messages from Cleveland where he was talking about his dogs getting into a fight with each other, as well as an incident where one of his dogs killed multiple puppies, though Cleveland was not there and did not know how they died, Miller said.

Mauling leaves family planning girl's funeral instead of 4th-grade send-off

Cleveland told police after the mauling that he left the dogs in the yard when he left the house because he didn't think they could get out. A video shown during his preliminary exam in 2019 showed him putting his head down and crying as he told police about arriving home that day, learning from a neighbor about the attack and watching other neighbors perform CPR on Emma.

"It's my fault," Cleveland told police. "It's my dogs, man. My dogs did this."

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Barbara Lanning said after charges were filed that Cleveland knew the dogs were aggressive and that there had previous incidents where the dogs barked at children and escaped the backyard.

Emma's father, Armando Hernandez, testified on the first day of the preliminary exam in September 2019 that he didn't know the child involved was his own daughter until he saw her body in the alley near their home. His son had come running up to him about an injured child and he rushed to the back of the house to help.

"I picked her up in my arms and I couldn't believe she was just lifeless," said an emotional Hernandez. "I fall on the ground ... and I started crying. I can't believe my baby's gone. I'm trying to give her CPR."

Emma died of a fracture to her cervical spine, according to an autopsy conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. She also had puncture wounds and extensive injuries to her neck.

One of the dogs, which animal control told The News in 2019 was the main aggressor, appeared to have been shot and killed by a neighbor, Detroit Fire EMS said at the time. Johnson said he believes the other two dogs were euthanized.

In February 2020, Detroit City Council unanimously approved tougher rules for owners of vicious dogs that would subject them to misdemeanor charges and educational training.

