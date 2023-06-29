S.C. man on the run for 17 years hid in Detroit under alias, officials say

A man wanted in South Carolina has been arrested in Detroit after hiding for 17 years, officials announced Thursday.

He even fooled his wife and kids, who only knew him by his fake name.

Antran Hall had been found guilty of cocaine trafficking in Anderson County, South Carolina, in 2006, its Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Investigations Unit placed him on a "most wanted" list after failing to appear twice on warrants, according to the release.

This year, detectives learned Hall was living under an alias in Detroit, sheriff's officials said.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service narrowed their search, and Hall was arrested the next day, according to the release.

"The investigation shows Hall lived under a fake identity, even tricking his own wife and kids that only knew him by his alias name," authorities wrote.

Hall is at the Wayne County Detention Center awaiting extradition, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.