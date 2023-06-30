Charges dismissed for 2 in I-96 shooting after wounded victim doesn't show up in court

Charges against two men in a May 8 shooting on Interstate 96 in Detroit have been dismissed because a man who was wounded failed to show up to testify at the preliminary exam, according to court records.

Donyell Smith, 29, and Andre Richard-Jordan, 32, both of Detroit, faced felony charges that included assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors have charged the case twice, and both times the victim failed to appear at the preliminary exam, according to court records. One case was dismissed May 31 and the other was dismissed Friday.

The shooting occurred on eastbound I-96's local lanes near Wyoming. Michigan State Police said the victim was driving a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen and belonged to the two suspects. The men allegedly shot at the vehicle as they followed it onto the freeway from a neighborhood, police said.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, which means charges can be reissued.

kberg@detroitnews.com