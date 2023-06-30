Wayne State board approves Espy as its first female president

Wayne State University will transition to a new president for the first time in 10 years when Kimberly Andrews Espy, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio, picks up the reigns as WSU's president on Aug. 1.

During a Friday special meeting, the Detroit university's Board of Governors unanimously approved Espy as the 13th president and first woman to lead Wayne State.

The board granted Espy a five-year contract. Her salary and contract were not immediately available.

Espy, who joined a few board members and participated by Zoom from Texas, said she was honored and humbled to be leading "this truly outstanding university."

"While 13 is not commonly known as a lucky number, if one digs a little bit deeper, the number 13 represents transformation and renewal, the completion of one cycle and the beginning of another," Espy said. "I actually can't think of more fitting number for today."

She said WSU has served a vital mission and positively affected so many generations of people from all walks of life.

"Wayne State is a leader in redefining academic excellence that is enabling students to succeed through access to a world class education with a faculty second to none," Espy said. "This mission of transformative social and economic mobility is at the center of my own values and one that I have championed throughout my career."

She will succeed WSU President M. Roy Wilson, who announced last year that he would be stepping down after 10 years on Aug. 1. He also participated remotely from Rome, along with board members Michael Busuito and Anil Kumar.

"It’s a very exciting future we have ahead of us," Wilson said.

Board Chairman Mark Gaffney, who also chaired the presidential search that launched in September, said the search committee interviewed a number of highly qualified candidates and wanted a leader who shared the commitments of the previous president, especially in promoting social mobility for its students.

"The board and I are thrilled with our choice," said Gaffney, as members of the Wayne State community gathered in the university's law school auditorium to virtually meet Espy. "She has built a number of accomplishments at each of the institutions where she served."

Espy, 60, is a neuropsychologist and has worked for three decades in higher education as a professor, researcher and administrator.

She becomes the seventh woman to lead a Michigan public university since 1972, according to Tania Carlson Reis, an associate professor of organizational leadership and learning at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, who has researched female presidents at public research institutions.

"The challenge for Dr. Epsy will be: Can she migrate to Wayne State, which is often viewed as an undiscovered gem in Detroit, and make it shine?" Reis said. "If Wayne State hopes to bolster its medical school, her credentials in psychology and neuropsychology could potentially bridge social science with medical science — thus bringing a broader and more impactful focus on health care and medical education.

"She also needs to increase undergraduate enrollment during a time when most universities are fighting to find students," Reis continued.

Espy joins WSU after serving since 2018 at the University of Texas at San Antonio, a top public research university with an enrollment of 32,000 students, 43% of which are first-generation students or the first from their families to attend college.

Prior to that, Espy was senior vice president for research at the University of Arizona, graduate dean and vice president for research and innovation at the University of Oregon, and associate vice president for research and acting graduate dean at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She began her career at Southern Illinois University, where she taught undergraduate, graduate and first-year medical students as well as served as the founding director of the Center for Integrated Research in Cognitive and Neural Sciences.

While at University of Arizona, Espy was "a member of the leadership team that developed and implemented the historic academic partnership with Banner Health, which achieved record growth in clinical trials, life science research and NIH awards," according to her biography on the University of Texas at San Antonio website.

Wilson has said that one of the top priorities of the new WSU president should be to grow the academic partners for medical school students. WSU's medical school and Henry Ford Health System were on a path toward a partnership in 2019 that failed when there was a divided board; Michigan State University subsequently struck a 30-year deal with the Henry Ford system in 2021.

Throughout her career, Espy has had 28 awards as a principal investigator or co-principal investigator with a total value of $21.2 million from the National Institutes of Health, said to James Finkelstein, George Mason University public policy professor emeritus, who studies college presidents. Her last award was in 2016.

"She appears to continue publishing in her discipline, mostly as a collaborator rather than as a principal author," Finkelstein said.

Espy earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rice University in Houston and her master’s degree and doctoral degrees in psychology and clinical neuropsychology, respectively, from the University of Houston.

