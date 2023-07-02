Flooding shut parts of I-94 after weekend of steady rain

Flooding from weekend thunderstorms closed parts of Interstate 94 Sunday night, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-94 and the Lodge were closed for about a one-and-a-half mile stretch and westbound I-94 at Interstate 75 was shut for less than one mile, MDOT reported.

MDOT reported that I-94 at I-75 had reopened by 11:16 p.m.

"Due to the large volume of rain we received in a very short time, we do have some flooding" on I-94, said MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross in an email. "We are expecting it to subside shortly."

Thunderstorms hit Metro Detroit over the weekend but the rain is expected to fade on Monday, said Alex Manion, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township.

"We're going to have a lower chance for thunderstorms on Monday. It's not going be anything like" Sunday, Manion said. There may be some isolated storms in the afternoon, he said.

"Anyone that received thunderstorms probably got about 1 to 2 inches in a one-to-two-hour time period," over the weekend, Manion said.

The National Weather Service reported that Shelby Township in Macomb County had 1.6 inches of rain in two hours Sunday afternoon. Wolverine Lake saw 1.4 inches through repeated thunderstorms. Southgate received 1.4 inches in 18 hours.

A National Weather Service employee reported about 8 inches of water on Commerce Road between Warner and Cedarbank drives in West Bloomfield on Sunday evening.

