Body of unidentified person found Friday in bag on Detroit's east side

Detroit Police are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found early Friday in a bag on the city's east side, officials said.

Officers were called at about 6:16 a.m. to the 11200 block of Maiden Street near Conner Street and Interstate 94 for a report of a dead body.

Police arrived and found a deceased person in a bag.

Investigators said the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are not releasing any further details at this time, they said.

