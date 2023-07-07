Boy, 8, wounded in shooting Friday on Detroit's east side
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
An 8-year-old boy is in temporary serious condition after being shot early Friday morning, Detroit Police said.
Officers were called at about 4:14 a.m. Friday to a home in the 500 block of Eliot Street near Mack Avenue and Brush Street for a report of a shooting, officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was struck by a bullet that was fired by an unknown shooter outside of the home.
Police said medics took the boy to a hospital. They also said the investigation is ongoing.
