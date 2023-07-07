Free summer reading program kicks off on Detroit riverfront

General Motors and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy kicked off their 13th season of Reading & Rhythm on the Riverfront, a weekly summer literacy program for kids, on July 7.

The free events are made possible by annual grants from GM, and are held at 10 and 11:30 a.m. every Thursday and Friday through August 11.

The program has been held in Detroit’s Gabriel Park since COVID-19 required social distancing. Kids and parents can listen to live music and grab snacks provided by the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit before receiving free books, courtesy of the Detroit Public Library’s Mobile Library.

“Numbers are definitely picking up since we’re coming to the other side of the pandemic,” said Renee Rodriguez, a Project Manager for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “... this is a great turnout today.”

Since the program began, more than 25,000 people have participated as guests or volunteers. The events usually have about 20 volunteers per session through the conservancy, along with other guests from the YMCA and Library.

The program is focused on supporting children through the reading-slump of summer, Rodriguez said. The performers, food, and park atmosphere all help kids get excited about reading outside of school.

Some local families have certainly felt that support and have made a habit of visiting the event each summer.

“Well she’s 9, and she’s 7, and we’ve been coming since she was 2 — so, we’ve been coming for 5 years,” said Fadia Cudry, 38, mother of two girls. “We’re like the founders, we’re a founding family.”

Cudry encouraged families to make the trip to the riverfront even if they are not familiar with Detroit.

“It is just such a beautiful area, this park,” Cudry said. “Since coming here for the program, I’ll walk on the riverfront, or I’ll run here. And the girls love it, too."

“I like it,” exclaimed Cudry’s youngest daughter, holding up a copy of “She Persisted in Sports” that she got from the mobile library.