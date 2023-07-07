Man injured in triple shooting at Detroit gas station sues ExxonMobil for $150 million

A second victim in a triple shooting inside a Detroit gas station that left one man dead has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil claiming its clerk was grossly negligent when he locked the door and prevented the victims from escaping.

David Langston was one of three men shot May 6 at a ExxonMobil gas station in the 2800 block of West McNichols in Detroit. His friend, Gregory Kelly, was killed and fellow customer Anthony Bowden was injured.

The lawsuit asks for $150 million in damages and accuses ExxonMobil, the franchise owner of the McNichols gas station, and store clerk Al-Hassan Aiyash of gross negligence when he locked the door to prevent alleged shooter Samuel McCray from shoplifting. The suit also says the company understaffed the gas station, did not have a policy on shoplifting and failed to train staff on how to deescalate hostile customers.

Aiyash is charged with involuntary manslaughter. McCray is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

ExxonMobil did not respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit was filed July 5 in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Aiyash was the only employee working at 3 a.m. May 6 when he and McCray got into an argument over a declined payment for a less than $4 purchase, according to the lawsuit. Aiyash locked the gas station doors to prevent McCray from leaving with the merchandise. McCray allegedly said he would shoot everyone in the gas station if Aiyash didn't unlock the door.

Langston, Bowden and Kelly begged Aiyash to unlock the doors, which he did not do until seconds before McCray began shooting, prosecutors said. Aiyash did not, however, clearly tell them the door was unlocked, prosecutors said.

Lanston was shot multiple times in the hands and back and has gone through several surgeries. Gunshot fragments remain in his body after the surgeries, and he anticipates having more in the future, according to the lawsuit.

ExxonMobil had a duty to properly background check Aiyash to ensure customers would be safe, according to the lawsuit. It also had a duty to train him and other employees on how to deal with a hostile customer.

Two other lawsuits have been filed against ExxonMobil after shootings in or just outside of its gas stations.

The family of Anthony McNary, who was killed June 5 at a Mobil gas station at 4415 W. Vernor Highway in Detroit, announced their $100 million lawsuit this week. The complaints are similar to Langston's concerns. McNary was killed by the gas station clerk after an alleged dispute over a piece of beef jerky.

Bowden, who was injured in the same shooting as Langston, filed a lawsuit in May against the company.

