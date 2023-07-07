Wynter Cole Smith's family mourns loss of 'our little burst of joy'

Detroit — Two days after a 2-year-old Lansing girl's body was found in an east-side alley, her grandmother said the ordeal of the past week is taking its toll on her.

Shortly before a Friday vigil, Sharen Eddings visited the spot where Wynter Cole Smith was found, reportedly strangled with a telephone charger cord. Her body was spotted about 100 feet off Erwin Street in a grassy area next to a privacy fence.

“I just got out of the hospital,” Eddings said. “I was dehydrated and I wasn’t eating. This whole week I haven’t slept. I need mental health services."

Eddings called Wynter "our little burst of joy.”

“She was bubbly, and she brought light to our lives,” she said. “We’re grateful we got to know her. This hit us hard but when you grow up in Detroit, you’re used to it. We’ve had family members who passed due to violence, but it’s different when it’s a child. How do you attack a 2-year-old?”

Eddings and other relatives joined supporters for a vigil Friday to honor Wynter near the site where authorities found the child's body.

It was the second such gathering in that neighborhood. Dozens attended another vigil on Thursday night.

Ramone Russell and girlfriend Ilissa Marbarch of Roseville came to add balloons to the dozens affixed to a traffic sign and a fence nearby.

“We just wanted to come out here and pay our respects,” Russell said. "We’ve got a little daughter to and it’s just terrible. What happened to that little girl.”

Jack Lewis, whose family has lived in the area for decades, said he often walks through the alley where the girl was found, about 100 feet from Erwin Street between a garage and a privacy fence.

“This neighborhood has its days, because it’s Detroit, but you don’t do that to kids, man,” said Lewis, whose family set out food for Wynter’s relatives.

Family members wearing T-shirts bearing the message “bring Wynter home” tied balloons to pieces of brick from the alley and secured them near the spot where the girl's body was found.

About 200 people came to the memorial, including area motorcycle clubs, city officials, and police from Detroit and Lansing.

As Eddings started to pray, a breeze rustled the balloons. “That’s Wynter,” she said.

Following the prayer, Eddings said her inclination was to “wish darkness” on the man charged in her death but she added: "If we concentrate on him then we take away from her. I told my son: 'Don’t let that monster poison your heart.' We’ve got work to do.”

Eddings added: “I got knocked down, but I’m gonna dust myself off and keep going.”

The vigil unfolded hours after Rashad Trice was charged in federal court with allegedly kidnapping the toddler and strangling her to death with a phone charger.

Trice will be eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, and the mandatory minimum is life in prison.

He has also been charged in state court in Lansing with beating and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Symari Cole, Wynter's mother, at her apartment. Cole and Trice also have a 1-year-old son together.

Late Sunday, Trice allegedly fled with Wynter after attacking Cole, prompting an Amber Alert and extensive search stretching from Lansing to Metro Detroit.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores later Monday after a patrol officer spotted his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, police said. Trice tried to flee and crashed into another police vehicle after a quick chase. He tried to grab an Eastpointe officer's gun before police used a Taser on him and took him to the hospital.

Trice became upset because his ex girlfriend didn’t want to date him anymore, Eddings said.

“To try to kill someone because they don’t want you is crazy,” she said. "You don’t burn the whole house down because somebody doesn’t want you. That’s a weak person. To (the girlfriend): you had every right not to want to be with him.”

Wynter's father, Ajay Smith, 24, of Detroit, also is grappling with the loss.

The senior at the University of Tennessee Martin studying communications and plays wide receiver for the school's football team. He returned to Michigan this week as the search for his daughter intensified.

Wynter was a "very smart, great, loveable young girl," Smith told The Detroit News. "Her smile was so contagious, and I don't see anybody could ever hate that."

Eddings said she used to teach computer coding to schoolchildren in Detroit, and will create a scholarship in Wynter’s name to teach coding.

“That’s the way we choose to honor Wynter,” she said.

“ I’m not a politician I don’t want to be,” Eddings said. “But we need to stop letting these violent prisoners out of jail.”

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said Friday was “a very difficult day for the city of Detroit. We are all mourning for our Wynter. She is our family. Everyone is grieving in their own way.”

Sheffield also pointed out there are resources available for domestic violence victims.

“Domestic violence is something that a lot of women in our city may be dealing with,” she said.

Staff Writer Jakkar Aimery contributed