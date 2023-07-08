Metro Detroiters offer input on how to make it easier to navigate Belle Isle

Detroit — Crossing over the MacArthur Bridge that leads to Belle Isle often prompts Detroit cyclist Nick Dal Pra to pray he doesn't get tumbled over by passing and often speeding vehicles.

To him, shifting lanes and crossing against traffic to get to the bridge and returning to Detroit's mainland is just as worrisome.

"If you can't bike like 20 mph to get with traffic, you can't slide across the road like that," Dal Pra, 30, said. "When you're trying to bike as quick as you can and you're looking back over your shoulder, you're praying because people speed over that bridge, too, especially when they leave the island — they just gun it around."

After reviewing proposed changes coming to Michigan's most visited state park, however, he says riding nearly a foot away from vehicles and weaving through traffic gaps won't be a concern anymore.

An open house at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Saturday hosted by the Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of Transportation and Belle Isle Conservancy offered an opportunity for visitors to learn about a multimodal mobility study, which explores ways to improve traffic flow, parking and movement on Belle Isle.

The study will be conducted by Wade Trim, a Detroit-based engineering consultant firm, and completion is expected by November with recommendations for phasing and implementation, according to Amanda Treadwell, a spokesperson for the DNR.

Treadwell said the study will aim to boost navigation; make the straightway roads two-way, which will encourage drivers to slow down; decrease traffic congestion and accidents; expand parking options; and increase signs for help navigating the island.

"The great thing about this open house is that we're able to listen to all the different user groups — people who use the park in a specific way like bicyclists or pedestrians — and offer an opportunity for folks to understand how all these strategies will work together and comprehensively make the park safer and more enjoyable for all visitors," Treadwell said during the event.

Dal Pra said the island's current layout for cyclists poses safety concerns as existing bike lanes aren't always honored by motorists.

"People (driving) don't really pay a lot of attention to bikes, especially if you're in the bike lane, they'll pull out right in front you," he said. "It's something you've got to be really be wary of because, like, you're really vulnerable when you're out on a bike."

Shane Scarbrough, 31, of Southfield said his visits have usually consisted of running along the 2.5-mile-long island. He said the idea of having designated areas to run will help secure the safety of runners and cyclists.

While some attendees said the proposed changes will benefit the park's ability to compete with other Midwestern cities to attract visitors, others said expressed they would like to see many of the roads that carve through the 982-acre park eliminated.

"I think the biggest benefit of this study is we're really starting to really think about how we can move and make the island more accessible ... but my biggest concern, at this point, is that we're actually not going far enough," said Jesse Bruner, 24, of Dearborn Heights.

"The long-term vision should be 'let's get rid of some of these roads' and open this (park) up to people with more dedicated biking and walking paths."

The park is owned by the city of Detroit and managed as a state park by the DNR since a 30-year lease was initiated in 2013. When the state began managing the park in 2014, the island seen about 2 million visitors, according to Treadwell. In 2022, the park welcomed about 5 million visitors, she said.

In early July, Treadwell said speeding and traffic accidents were concerning as "the long stretches of one-way traffic with multiple lanes just lends itself to really high speeds for vehicles."

"On Central Avenue — that's the area of the island where there's really wide, undefined travel lanes going one-way eastbound, and people tend to not know what to do with these huge lanes as they promote speeding," said Lori Pawlick, a project manager for Wade Trim.

The study will also include installing a promenade for walkers and bikers in the center of Central Avenue, which would create a pedestrian corridor for walkers and runners.

The proposed solutions, according to Treadwell, requires funding and planning that may exceed ten years. In the next twelve months, however, she said visitors can expect to see new pavement markings for bike lanes and vehicles; pavement resurfacing; signage for wayfinding and navigation; and the completion of a trail with additional markings.

"Some folks don't want things to change; love the park as it is, and they don't want any large modifications," Treadwell said. "The goal isn't to really change the park at all, but to make it more safer and enjoyable for all visitors."

Information about the study, including data collection to date and a timeline of completion, can be found here.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar