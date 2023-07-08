Detroit man linked to Mexican drug cartel found guilty of transporting cocaine, AG says

A Detroit man accused of distributing large quantities of cocaine was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver 1,000 grams or more of cocaine, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

Alexander Aceval, 57, was found guilty of hiring a person to help distribute large quantities of cocaine, which was transported in semi-trucks from Mexico by the Mexican drug cartel, a potential life-sentence felony, Nessel said in a news release.

The felony carries a potential life sentence, Nessel said.

“This verdict is a victory in our efforts to reduce the flow of illegal drugs flooding our streets and tearing families and communities apart,” Nessel said. “I commend the work of the prosecutors in my office, as well as the Michigan State Police and the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team for their work to keep a habitual offender from distributing more narcotics in our state.”

Aceval's sentencing is scheduled for July 24 in the Third Circuit Court before Judge Margy Van Houten.

Nessel said Michigan State Police's Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team launched an investigation into Aceval and his accomplice after receiving a tip which led them to a parking lot in an industrial park in Brownstown Township.

Troopers later stopped the two in Lincoln Park and found about 40 kilograms of a substance loaded into a pickup, later proven by field and lab tests to be cocaine, Nessel said.

Aceval, according to Nessel, was previously convicted in 2005 of a similar charge and was released in 2016 after serving 11 years in confinement. He now faces an enhanced sentence on the current charges as a result of his previous conviction.

