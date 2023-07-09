Annual Belle Isle kite festival flies high despite rainy start

Detroit — Despite early morning rain, the sky over Belle Isle was flooded with color as thousands of kites took to the skies for Detroit's annual kite festival.

Kites of all shapes and sizes filled the otherwise gray skies with everything from superheroes to rainbow giant squids and butterflies.

The Detroit Kite Festival is run by a group of Detroit-based kite enthusiasts and native Detroiters Lex Draper Garcia Bey and Sophiyah Elizabeth co-directed it for the first time this year.

"What I love about the festival is that it's intergenerational," Garcia, 40, said. "The DIA is here doing a community project with kite making, we have ... bubble therapy because how can you be sad when you're blowing bubbles?"

The festival also featured two DJs, an African drumming performance, several food trucks and yoga. Garcia and Elizabeth expected at least 3,000 people to attend throughout the day.

For Elizabeth, the festival is about building community. The festival started on Belle Isle in 2017 but was temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the festival's second year back.

"It seemed like it's just gonna keep getting better and better and more and more people," Elizabeth, 34, said. "(We want) to ensure that the people of the surrounding community is here and can have that luxury and leisure and just fun on Belle Isle."

Ainsley McLaughlyn, 39, recently moved to Detroit from Nashville and brought her 6-year-old daughter Iris to the festival. The two crafted and decorated their own paper kite together.

"We just drove in, pulled up and wow! This is so cool," McLaughlyn said. "I absolutely love it, the family friendliness of it."

For 16-year-old Detroiter Talayah Gordon, going to the kite festival is a family tradition. Gordon always flies a butterfly kite that her mom got her. Her favorite part is, "just being out here trying to catch the wind, trying to find the perfect spot."

For others, like Kalisha Davis, the festival was a new experience. Davis had always been intrigued by the festival but never had the chance to attend it herself. "I wanted to finally get a chance to see what happens here and it's beautiful," she said.

Brandon Close, 24, tries to come to the festival every year because Belle Isle is "the perfect place to fly." This year he brought a 150-foot-long snake-shaped kite he found online.

"I like to describe it as the final boss of the festival," Close, an Allen Park native, said. "It involves running about half a mile just to get it stable enough to where it can catch wind and stay up in the air."

Some locals, like Chuck and Tania Lewis, chose to celebrate important milestones at the festival. Sunday was the couple's anniversary and they brought their 1-year-old grandson Milo along with a superhero kite. They plan to make it an annual event.

"This is the way we chose to celebrate," Lewis said. "He's having a good time, this is beautiful."

Tori Fulgenti and Dylan Reeser also decided to attend the festival while celebrating a milestone, Reeser's 30th birthday. The Clinton Township couple has attended before and brought their niece Alexis for her first time. Fulgenti brought a giant squid kite she bought in Frankenmuth just for the festival.

"I was trying to find the biggest one that I could get," Fulgenti said. "We got it tangled a little bit. ... But it's kinda fun getting it tangled with somebody and then you have to talk to them and make new friends."