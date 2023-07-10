Barricaded gunman situation Monday in SW Detroit resolved peacefully

A man who held police at bay early Monday at a home in Southwest Detroit morning surrendered and is in custody, officials said.

Detroit Deputy Police Chief Franklin Hayes said officers were called just after 1 a.m. to a home in the 8800 block of Homer Street near Fort and Lawndale streets for a report of domestic disturbance. A caller reported a person was having a mental health crisis, he told the media.

They later received a report that shots had been fired inside the home, the deputy chief said.

An officer arrived and a man at the home fired a shot at his squad car, he said. The round went through the windshield, but did not strike him. The officer made a tactical retreat and called for backup.

Hayes said crisis negotiators were called.

Meanwhile, first responders were able to rescue a family member of the suspected gunman through a second floor window with ladder, he said. They were later able to extricate the others who were in the house. Hayes said medics examined all of the rescued parties and none had any serious injuries.

By about 3:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody, the deputy chief said. He said the man would be taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

"We're very grateful (this incident had the outcome) it did," Hayes said. "It could have been a lot worse."

