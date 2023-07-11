Detroit fire officials probe cause of house fire; teen leaps from second-story window, sustains minor injuries

Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a teenage girl with minor injuries after jumping to safety from a second-story window Tuesday morning on the city's west side, the Detroit Fire Department said.

Around 5:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 8000 block of St. Marys Street, just off of Joy Road near Greenfield Road where they reported smoke coming from a home, and finding an unidentified 17-year-old teen who jumped from a window located in the home's second floor prior to firefighters arriving, Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said.

"The men and women of the Detroit Fire Department immediately went into action and rendered care and transported her to the hospital. Due to that fast response, she only had minor injuries from jumping," Harris said.

The chief said firefighters successfully extinguished the fire without affecting any exposures.

It was unclear whether the teen was in the home alone. No additional injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, Harris said. Further details were unavailable.

