Detroit police, fire pensioners push back on bankruptcy ruling to extend payments

Detroit ― The Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit filed on Monday a motion for reconsideration, pushing back on a federal bankruptcy judge's ruling in favor of the Duggan administration's plan to extend the city's pension payment obligations over 30 years rather than 20 years.

The city's police and fire retirees are continuing litigation that has been ongoing since August when the city administration initially filed suit against the pension system to enforce a 30-year pay-out schedule. On June 26, Judge Thomas Tucker ruled in the city's favor, stating that a 30-year amortization period is "indeed part of the (bankruptcy) Plan of Adjustment and that the Police Fire Retirement System cannot change it."

The new motion seeks clarification of the court's possible imposition of a 6.75% rate of return that was specifically set to expire after 10 years under the Plan of Adjustment, the bankruptcy exit plan. After June 30, the pension fund's rate of return and its amortization funding policy are within the purview of the Police and Fire Retirement System's Board of Trustees and Investment Committee, according to the pensioners' filing.

At the 30-year determined rate, the city will complete its debt obligations in 2054. Police and fire retirees want their pension fund to be made whole sooner.

The city of Detroit would have paid $12 million more a year under the police and fire retirees' preferred 20-year amortization period, an amount the administration of Mayor Mike Duggan said was too expensive. The administration's plan to stretch out its payments results in a smaller hit to the city's coffers initially and allows it to pay off pension debts "sustainably over 30 years," according to the Duggan administration's court filing.

The payment plan is part of a city bankruptcy settlement dating from 2014 that allowed Detroit to delay retiree pension fund payments until this year. The city officially resumed contributions to its two pension funds this month.

Tucker argued in his ruling that a 30-year amortization term in the Plan of Adjustment "did not and should not come as a surprise to anyone, and certainly not the PFRS." The judge said the amortization was "clear in the 40-year projections" in the city's filings from "at least as early as" May 5, 2014.

"These projections were used as a fundamental basis on which the feasibility of the city’s plan was demonstrated at trial, and on which the court found that the plan was feasible," he wrote.

However, in the new motion, the police and fire pension system requested that the court clarify its ruling, arguing that an "internal inconsistency exists in the confirmation opinion itself on the amortization and interest rate issues, so it cannot serve as the 'plan.'" The pensioners also state: "There was no finding of fact or conclusion of law in the confirmation opinion approving an amortization or extending the interest rate to 30 years."

The leaders of the pension system authorized this reconsideration motion to alter or amend the ruling.

"The bottom line is, they took it to 30 years which overstepped the Plan of Adjustment and no change on the 6.75% funding rate which is clearly stated to be 10 years in the Plan of Adjustment but is extended over 30 years in the previous ruling," spokesman Bruce Babiarz said.

The city does not comment on pending litigation.

