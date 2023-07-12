Detroit Police Commissioner cited for obscenity with hooker asks cop: 'Can you help me out?'

Detroit — Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson told a Wayne County Sheriff's undercover officer that he was a member of the Detroit police board and asked "Can you help me out?" after being caught having sex with a prostitute on the city's northwest side, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, when an undercover narcotics and morality squad spotted Ferguson sitting in his truck in the Happy Homes neighborhood near Schoolcraft and Sorrento on Detroit's northwest side, said Wayne County Sheriff's Capt. Jason Bates.

"The officers approached, and when the first vehicle drives by, they see what appears to be a female passenger inside the truck with her head in his lap," Bates said. "The officer turned around and approached the truck; she jumps out wiping her face off.

"Then, he gets out of the truck and says, 'Hey, listen, I'm a Detroit police commissioner. Can you help me out?' My crew continued to proceed with the investigation, and he was cited and released from the scene. The woman, who was a known prostitute, was also cited and released."

Ferguson, who did not return a phone call seeking comment, was given a misdemeanor citation for indecent obscene conduct, and his truck was towed, Bates said.

The commissioner, who was replaced as board chair July 1 by QuanTez Pressley, told WXYZ (Ch. 7) that the woman jumped into his truck bed.

"I start screaming at her: Get the F out of my truck. I was cussing — get the F out of my truck. Get out. Get out right now!'” Ferguson told the broadcast station. "She’s hollering out, 'Please help me, he’s going to kill me!' I said, 'I don’t even care. Get out of my truck.' While I was saying that, I’m trying to push her out of my truck ... well, when I went to go step out of my truck, an SUV go pulling out with white lights.”

Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore, a frequent critic of how the board has operated, said the alleged incident is the latest embarrassment for the body that was created in 1974 to provide civilian oversight of the Detroit Police Department.

"This is more reason for federal intervention into the board and the Detroit Police Department," he said. "Even though the board's distractions are temporary, it unconsciously gives DPD permission to run amok."

Detroit Police said in a statement: "We were made aware that a member of the Board of Police Commissioners was cited by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for alleged illegal activity. We have not seen the police report and do not have details of the incident. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment."

The DPD statement added: "We will consult with the Law Department regarding the matter."

Ferguson is married, according to his biography on the city's website.

