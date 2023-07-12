Troy assault suspect also linked to woman's murder in Detroit, police say

A 31-year-old man wanted for assaulting a woman in a Target store parking lot in Troy last week also is linked to the murder of a woman in Detroit, police said Tuesday.

Investigators say a woman's body was found early Tuesday behind a building on Detroit's west side, said Detroit Assistant Police Chief David LeValley during a news conference at police headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Based on security camera footage, police believe "the suspect to be the same individual involved in an attempted abduction last Friday evening at a Target store in Troy," he said.

Officials said at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that Andrew Hall was arrested in Dearborn Heights and turned over to Detroit Police.

A woman's body was found just after midnight behind a building in the 300 block of West McNichols near Woodward Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim and her killer met at the location, got into a fight and she was killed, he said.

Detectives obtained footage taken by security cameras in the area and reviewed it, the assistant police chief said. The video shows the suspect matches Hall's description and wore clothing similar to what the attacker at the Troy Target store was wearing, including bright shorts, he said.

"Andrew James Hall is a person of interest in this case and we need to take him into custody as soon as possible," LeValley said.

He said Hall was armed and dangerous. "Anyone who sees him is encouraged not to approach him but should call 911."

He also called the Troy incident an attempted abduction.

"We don't know what the motive is behind these crimes but we want everyone to be aware and to be diligent," LeValley said.

Hall has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, attempted carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a July 7 assault in Troy, officials said.

Troy police had been looking for Hall in connection with the attack, which happened at about 9:10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Target store.

Officers were called to the parking lot and found the woman with injuries to her face. A witness had helped stop the assault, they said.

Investigators said the victim told police a man approached her as she was getting into her vehicle, forced the driver's side door open and assaulted her. She said she had been punched in the face before her attacker pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Officials said the woman fought back. A witness yelled at the suspect and ran toward the victim, prompting her assailant to run away.

