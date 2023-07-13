Detroit's renovated Gmeiner Park has imprint of kids in new look

Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

Members of a northwest Detroit community came together July 13 to celebrate the renovation of the 10-acre Gmeiner Park.

"My children, who are now 21, 16, and 14, used to play in this area when they attended after school programs and summer camp at Tindal with Healthy Kidz," said Crystal Perkins, director of the General Services Department for the city of Detroit.

Delayed due to COVID-19, construction on Gmeiner Park, south of Seven Mile in the Bagley neighborhood, began in December 2022, and its new look was unveiled Thursday. Park improvements include new trees, a new playground, two baseball fields with complete renovations and a quarter mile-plus walking loop.

A partnership between the city, national nonprofit Project Evergreen, Gilbert Family Foundation and Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan helped raise funds for the renovation. The city allocated $256,000 to complete the renovations while Project Evergreen, Gilbert Family Foundation and Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan together raised more than $315,000.

Maria Lawton, director and CEO of Tindal Rec Center and Healthy Kidz Inc., said the renovation started with a challenge to her teen group of what would they like to see in Tindal Activity Center and Gmeiner Park.

"The teens got together and worked to came up with the idea and a plan," said Lawton. "The teens met with the city officials and the communities and the youth held community meetings to get their input."

Project Evergreen is a national green space nonprofit. Cindy Code, the group's executive director.

"A healthy park is a vital part of any neighborhood and any community. We cannot underestimate the environmental value of this park," she said.

JJ Velez, director of Public Spaces for the Gilbert Family Foundation, said Tindal Recreation Center and Gmeiner Park are long-lasting pillars of the community and the foundation believes that investing in public spaces strengthens communities.

"Investing in public spaces like Gmeiner Park enables us to create unique avenues for residents to connect, enhance their wellbeing and strengthen their sense of community," said Velez.

Gerald Cotton, 58, has lived on Livernois since 1989 and was excited to see the improvements in the community.

"I moved to Detroit in 1989 from Jackson, Mississippi, because my job transferred here," said Cotton. "The renovation of this park makes me feel like I am a part of this community now."