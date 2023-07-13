Worker who fell from Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River Wednesday rescued

A contract worker who fell off the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday and into the Detroit River was rescued and taken to a hospital, officials said.

The Ambassador Bridge Company, which owns the bridge, said the worker fell while performing work on the bridge, according to a statement issued after the incident happened.

"Ambassador Bridge personnel immediately implemented response protocols and the man was promptly retrieved from the Detroit River and taken to a local hospital for medical attention," said the bridge company.

James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer, told WDIV-TV (Ch. 4) Wednesday the worker fell into the water at about 4 p.m.

The worker floated down the river a little and some people who were fishing on the banks rushed to the J.W. Westcott mail boat and told the crew what happened, the chief said.

Harris said the boat quickly sailed to where the man was and retrieved him from the water. It was unclear what the man's condition was Thursday.

