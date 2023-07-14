Public comments on Belle Isle mobility study to end July 24, DNR says

Michigan residents have until July 24 to weigh in on a multimodal mobility study aimed at improving traffic flow, parking and movement around Belle Isle, Michigan's most visited state park, the Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

The study ― conducted by an outside firm, Wade Trim ― aims to boost navigation around the 2.5-mile-long, 982-acre island park and decrease traffic congestion and accidents. Recommendations, so far, include making straightway roads two-way, which would encourage drivers to slow down; expanding parking options; and increasing signs for help navigating the island.

On July 8, the Michigan Department of Transportation and Belle Isle Conservancy hosted an open house on the study, offering visitors an opportunity to weigh in and give feedback.

"We appreciate the more than 100 people who attended the July 8 public open house," said Amanda Treadwell, urban field planner for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, in a statement. "Public feedback is one of the major components of this study, so we want to extend opportunities for input a while longer."

Treadwell said the open house gave officials a chance to hear from different user groups such as cyclists, runners and pedestrians and unveil how some strategies will work together comprehensively to make the 2.5-mile-long more enjoyable for all visitors.

Wade Trim, a Detroit-based engineering consultant firm, is expected to complete the study by November. It will include recommendations for phasing and implementation, said Treadwell. State officials have not disclosed how much it would cost to potentially implement some of the recommendations.

While several Metro Detroiters have expressed opposition to the park's makeover, others supported mobility alternatives, such as a ferry and potential bus route expansions, which would align the park with other recreational spaces along the riverfront.

"The goal isn't to really change the park at all, but to make it more safer and enjoyable for all visitors," Treadwell told The Detroit News on Saturday.

Information about the study, including data collection to date and a timeline of completion, can be found here.

