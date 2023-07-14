Detroit Riverwalk marks 20th anniversary with small but vital new link on West Jefferson

Twenty years ago, the first section of the Detroit Riverwalk was built in front of General Motors' Renaissance Center. On Friday, the group behind the popular pedestrian and bike path marked the milestone anniversary by doing what it has done since 2003 — touting plans for an extension.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has been steadily building, negotiating and fundraising toward its goal of 5.5 miles of continuous public path along the river's edge.

This summer brings more progress for that long-sought goal by the conservancy, the nonprofit that oversees the Riverwalk and much of the public space along the path.

Last month, work began on a small but vital link of the riverwalk at 1351 W. Jefferson Avenue, between the Detroit Riverfront Towers and the future Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. The link, about 600 feet long, will connect Wilson Park to the rest of the riverwalk, which runs east to Belle Isle.

Wilson Park is an estimated $75 million overhaul of 22 acres of space. Located behind the main U.S. Post Office, the park is expected to open in late 2024, said Marc Pasco, Riverfront Conservancy spokesman. A few months before Wilson park debuts, the small 600-foot long riverfront path link being worked on now will open, Pasco said.

"This is really the start of a significantly enhanced experience" for what the conversancy calls the west part of its riverwalk path, said Mark Wallace, President and CEO of the Riverfront Conservancy.

The new stretch of path is on empty land owned by the city's Downtown Development Authority. It may be a small stretch of the Riverwalk, but it isn't cheap to build. The DDA secured $2.5 million in funding to secure the seawall and deal with any environmental concerns of the land, a legacy of the riverfront's industrial past.

The Conversancy has plans to build not just a new riverwalk link but is working with public and private funders to make space around it more accessible.

The group worked with the Michigan Department of Transportation to secure a grant to improve the blocks of West Jefferson that run parallel to the new path and park, Wallace said. "West Jefferson will be repaved. It will have new bike lanes, new lights," and improved parking, Wallace said.

For the period when the new small link of riverwalk is open while Wilson park is still being built, the conservancy plans to build a temporary link to the path that leads to West Jefferson.

The DDA said it is not currently marketing the West Jefferson Avenue land, about 10 acres in total.

"The DDA continues to evaluate the property for the highest and best use," said DDA spokesman Lanard Ingram.

The Riverwalk attracts more an estimated 3.5 million visitors annually, according to the Conservancy. Since the pandemic, attendance increased by 20 percent annually and has remained at the level, spokesman Pasco said.

"The pandemic, and post-pandemic, has made many people embrace and appreciate quality public space," Pasco said.

The Conservancy aims to ultimately build a riverwalk that will run continuously from Belle Isle to the east to the Ambassador Bridge to the west. The conservancy is still negotiating with private landowners to secure the final stretch of land that is west of Wilson Park to achieve that goal.

