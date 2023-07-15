Detroit man charged in fatal stabbing of Royal Oak woman

The Detroit News

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the death of a Royal Oak woman whose body was found Tuesday behind a building on Detroit's west side.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Andrew James Hall, 31, with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Lisa Moffett, 40, of Royal Oak the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Saturday.

Hall has also been accused of assaulting a woman in a Target store parking lot in Troy last week.

At about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Detroit police were dispatched to a building in the 300 block of West McNichols and found Moffett's body at the rear of the building with multiple stab wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Hall was arrested by Dearborn police and turned over to Detroit Police later the same day.

Hall is expected to be arraigned on Saturday in 36th District Court.