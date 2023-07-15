12-year-old girl charged in acid attack in Detroit park

The Detroit News

A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with assaulting an 11-year old girl with acid in a Detroit park.

The Office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Saturday that the juvenile was charged with one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this,“ Worthy said in a statement.

The assault occurred Sunday at a local park in Detroit, the prosecutor's office said.

A preliminary hearing was held Saturday and bond was set at $10,000, 10% cash surety. The juvenile was ordered to wear a tether and have no contact with the victim or witnesses.

Her next court hearing is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before Referee Wanda Cal.