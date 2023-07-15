Veterans treat Detroit's first responders to barbecue

For Detroit army veteran Paul Palazzolo, serving in the armed forces is more than a service to the country. It's a foundation upon which community, bonding and camaraderie is built upon.

Palazzolo, 77, who served in the Vietnam War from 1967-69, said when he returned home from deployment, he and other veterans were met with public animosity and hostility. Now, extending gratitude to first responders who offer their lives in service to others is his way of paying it forward, ensuring that those who serve feel appreciated.

On Saturday, despite the drizzle of rain, dozens joined the Detroit Chapter #9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Associate Vietnam Veterans of America and the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition, who hosted a barbecue for Detroit's first responders, featuring assortments of food, beverages and the sounds of Motown.

"We thought about this event five years ago, to give back to police officers, firefighters and other first responders," said Palazzolo, president of the Detroit Vietnam vets chapter. "This is what veterans do — we look out each other and our brave; we're family."

Palazzolo said Saturday's luncheon, held at 2951 Woodward Avenue at Temple, in Detroit, served as a "thank you" gesture as his group and other veteran service organizations throughout Metro Detroit gear-up for the Veteran's Day parade scheduled for Nov. 5.

"We don't do it for the applause, we do it for the cause," said Army veteran Jerry Eden, parade manager for the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition. He said he's expecting 1,500-3,000 participants in this year's parade.

"Its about getting together with all these people," said army veteran Phil Harrison, 60, of Auburn Hills. "Veterans are a rare breed; there's something about us that makes us want to do for other people, including our first responders."

Palazzolo said as his group continues to partner with local organizations and local VA hospitals in Michigan, he hopes to bring more awareness to veteran initiatives that assist them and their families throughout Metro Detroit.

"We're working to build a Fisher House, where veterans' families can stay at no cost with free food while their loved one gets out of the hospital, on Woodward Avenue just north of the (Grand) Boulevard," Palazzolo said. "Chapter 9 has given close to $40,000 towards that."

Palazzolo said Detroit's Fisher House completion date is targeted for early 2024, and will be the largest one in the country. Michigan's first Fisher House is located in Ann Arbor.

Saturday's event, according to Palazzolo, was the group's first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic caused us to switch to having food delivered for a while, but now we’re glad to be back outside," Palazzolo said in a statement.

"We've been shutdown for a few years since COVID, not being able to get back together, but we're back," Harrison said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar