Detroit man, 31, dies after slamming into embankment on Lodge at Wyoming

A 31-year-old Detroit man is dead after the car he was driving went airborne on the Lodge freeway and slammed into an embankment early Monday, officials said.

Michigan State Police were called at about 3:40 a.m. Monday to the area of the southbound Lodge Freeway ramp to Wyoming Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers and medics arrived and found the Detroit man and his overturned SUV. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died. No other people were in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of an SUV was speeding when he tried to exit the freeway at Wyoming Avenue. He was unable to make his turn because of his speed and continued traveling straight, police said.

The SUV went airborne and crossed over the ramp from Wyoming to the southbound Lodge, striking the embankment on the far side of the ramp, they said.

