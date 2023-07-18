Homicide suspect shot, killed by state police in Detroit

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Monday in Detroit by Michigan State Police, officials said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. Monday on northbound Telegraph Road north of Seven Mile Road.

Troopers were executing an arrest warrant for the man ― who was wanted in connection with a homicide in Burton, a suburb of Flint ― when it happened. Officials said they located the suspect driving a vehicle with a woman in it on Telegraph. Troopers in marked patrol vehicles conducted a traffic stop, they said.

Police said the suspect pulled over and they saw that he had a gun, which he pointed at himself and then at his female passenger.

Officials said multiple troopers shot the suspect as he pointed the gun at his passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said. Meanwhile, the woman suffered minor injuries from glass fragments.

They said the state police's Homicide Task Force, along with the Detroit Police Department, is investigating the shooting and will submit its findings to the county prosecutor for review.

