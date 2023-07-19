Here's what is buzzing at the site of Eminem's childhood home

Detroit — What's that buzzing sound?

It's a new hive of buzz-y bees at the new Dresden botanical garden on Detroit's northeast side, one of more than two dozen locations across the city serving as a sanctuary for pollinators. The location of the new hive is in celebration of National Urban Beekeeping Day, a day seeking to bring public awareness to the ecological benefits of urban beekeeping.

"Today is a special day...it's National Urban Beekeeping Day, a day in which we founded to celebrate a day for urban beekeepers but also pollinators, to raise awareness on urban beekeeping. And I will say it's impact within the urban community, as far as food security, education and economic income as far as selling local raw honey," said Timothy Paule, Detroit Hives co-founder and director.

"Before this, there were no holidays celebrating urban beekeepers because it is pretty much a rural thing," Lindsey added.

Paule and his fiancé, Nicole Lindsey, co-founded the Detroit Hives nonprofit in 2017 with a mission to turn vacant lots into urban bee farms in Detroit.

The nonprofit has more than 50 hives set up at 27 locations across Detroit.

On Wednesday, they established their newest hive at the new Dresden botanical garden on Dresden Street on Detroit's northeast side, the site of the childhood home of Eminem, Detroit's famed rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers. Eminem's home was demolished by the state of Michigan after a fire in November 2013.

The house was pictured blighted and boarded up on the cover of Eminem's eighth studio album, "Marshall Mathers LP 2," released in November 2013. It was pictured first in his third studio album "Marshall Mathers LP," released in 2000, with Eminem sitting on the steps the home on the cover.

It has been a year since Detroit Hive purchased the 5,000-square-foot lot and within a year, they were able to plant a garden full of wildflowers that provide nourishment to the over 467 different types of native bees in Michigan to contribute to the growth of pollinators in Detroit, Paule said.

"By planting this habitat, it will support our native bees and also our visiting pollinators like the monarch butterflies and also wasps. But with the honeybees, they can travel up to six miles and that's really great," Paule said.

Paule and Lindsey spent a few hours Wednesday cleaning up the garden from unwanted weeds and installing the new hive.

"What's special about those bees that we just introduced to the site is that they were from a swarm that we relocated in Dearborn and brought here to help with cross pollination, but also honey," Paule said.

Detroit Hive sells around 600 to 700 pounds of raw honey annually to local grocery stores and farmers markets, while reserving 80 to 100 pounds of honey for the bees. Each hive can produce about 60 to 50 pounds, Paule said, anything over 80 to 100 pounds is considered surplus and is sold locally.

With having this many hives, the bees get used to them being around and can distinguish their scent and voice, Lindsey said. The mission of using the empty greenery in Detroit, Detroit is one of the leading cities for urban beekeeping.

"Detroit is really helping out in that effort because of the abundance of green space, or you can also say vacant lots in the plant diversity," Paule said.

Detroit Hive relies on volunteers to tend of the group's hives and gardens each week, Paule said. The group launched a fundraiser on Wednesday to raise $1,000 for the upkeep of its hives.

"We are raising funds to continue our mission on restoring or improving green spaces for people and pollinators," Paule said. "The reason why we say people and pollinators is because it's not just a space for bees, it's not just a space for the community. It's a space for both. You can both thrive and flourish and get along together."

