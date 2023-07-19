Detroit's Labor Day parade coming back after three-year hiatus

Detroit's Labor Day parade is coming back this year after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

Parade organizer Byron Osbern, a business representative for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 in Detroit, confirmed the event is back on with a different route planned that will include surrounding communities. The march, hosted by the Michigan Construction Building Trades Council, will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 4.

An application for the event and new route has been submitted to the city, Osbern said. The route for this year's march will start at Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street and head west with a turn to the south at 16th Street, turn to the southeast at Lacombe Drive, turn to the north at 14th Street, turn to the east at Michigan and a final turn south at Trumbull Avenue. The parade will end at Dean Savage Park for a holiday celebration program. Thousands of union members from Metro Detroit are expected to participate.

"We are taking a different route for the march to make it more community based … it takes community to put workers on these jobs and it takes labor to organize these jobs," Osbern said.

The previous route was also through Corktown but went down Michigan Avenue into downtown.

The parade was called off last year and in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The labor movement is strong. I think this is an opportunity to capitalize on that," Osbern said.

"This is a union town and it feels good to be part of organizing something, bringing something back that the members want."

