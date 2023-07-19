Ex-Detroit tax preparer pleads guilty to fraud

A former Detroit tax return preparer who allegedly filed hundreds of false tax returns for clients over a four-year period now faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud, federal officials said Tuesday.

Ann Reid, 68, pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.

“Tax cheaters don’t just cheat the system, they cheat us all," Ison said. "When those tax cheats are fraudulent tax preparers, like Ann Reid, who cheat on scores of tax returns year after year, the impact of their cheating is multiplied, and the damage they cause is many times worse."

Authorities accuse Reid of preparing and filing hundreds of tax returns with false information on behalf of clients between January 2016 and April 2019. She lied on the returns about clients operating small businesses and included deductions for false expenses and inflated charitable contributions.

In each case, the information caused the IRS to miscalculate and give the businesses sizably larger tax refunds, authorities said.

Reid is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2023. She faces up to three years in prison, a $100,000 fine and a year of supervised release on each of the five counts.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez