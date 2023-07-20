VA secretary meeting with Detroit hospital staff, vets amid management turmoil

Washington ― Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough plans to visit Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center on Friday to hold town halls with staff and veterans as the hospital works to rebound from revelations of lacking oversight and mismanagement that officials said led to patient harm.

The VA said that McDonough would spend the day in Detroit Friday, meeting with facility leadership and staff and participating in the town halls for both employees and veterans "to discuss challenges and successes in an effort to improve the care and benefits delivered to Veterans."

The agency did not say what time the town halls would take place, but indicated they will be closed to the press.

Back in March, McDonough promised to visit the 106-bed hospital after The Detroit News first reported on findings by the VA's Office of the Medical Inspector (OMI) that failures in oversight had contributed to patient harm and death. The OMI said former leaders at the hospital had tried to hide a pattern of “substandard” care in the surgery practice by altering external peer reviews and other data.

The OMI said one clinician, whose name was redacted, had been the source of multiple investigations, tort claims and “poor veteran outcomes” for at least four years but still had been allowed to remain. Investigators also said internal processes were "manipulated at multiple points" to prevent action from being taken in response to concerns about the quality of patient care.

Earlier this week, a separate watchdog entity ― the VA's Office of the Inspector General ― published its review of how the Detroit VA and the regional Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10) had implemented recommended fixes at the Midtown facility.

The review found some of the OMI's recommendations had been implemented, but that facility leaders had delayed fully revoking clinical privileges last year for the hospital's former chief of surgery and reporting him to outside entities that track alleged physician misconduct, despite findings of substandard care and a potential "imminent threat to patient safety."

"While VA is encouraged by OIG's finding that the majority of VHA responses are sufficient to address the elements of the referenced OMI (Office of the Medical Inspector) report recommendations, our team acknowledges that there is still work to be done," VA spokesman Terrence Hayes said in a Tuesday statement.

Hayes said patient safety is a top priority and that the VA "does not tolerate the kind of behavior detailed" in last year's report by the Office of the Medical Inspector, "as evidenced by the removal from duty of several employees referenced in the report."

“VA concurs with the OIG recommendations and has taken corrective actions, including administrative procedural corrections and oversight reviews, to prevent similar situations from happening in the future," Hayes said. "We will continue to make improvements, be transparent and hold ourselves accountable to delivering world-class care to every Veteran we serve.”

The OIG report found facility leaders in Detroit had "missed opportunities" for reporting the former chief of surgery, Dr. Gamal Mostafa, to licensing boards in states where he's licensed, saying two clinical reviews in 2021 and 2022 had identified 16 episodes of substandard care by Mostafa that met the requirements to initiate reporting to the state entities.

In advance of the OIG report's publication, the VA did report Mostafa last week to the National Practitioners Data Bank for "revocation of clinical privileges," according to VISN 10 spokesman Ted Froats.

That database, created by Congress, is a confidential repository that tracks cases of physician incompetence, misconduct and discipline ― including malpractice payments and the restriction of physician privileges. The inspector general noted the purpose of the database is so medical facilities across state lines are alerted to these clinicians when they try to get a job somewhere else.

Attorneys for Mostafa said in a statement Wednesday that the OIG report dated July 18 is "fundamentally flawed and contains numerous inaccuracies and misstatements of fact."

For instance, they denied that Mostafa was "removed" from VA employment in April, saying the former chief of surgery was returned to service and retired, effective April 5, with full benefits and his VA pension.

Mostafa's lawyers, Jeff Schrameck and Aaron Kemp, also claimed that the VA’s concerns were indeed reported to state licensing boards and that, to date, have been investigated by the Colorado Medical Board, who found the allegations "did not warrant the commencement of any formal proceedings and dismissed the matter without any disciplinary action."

"It was omitted from the OIG Report that, in all of the purported cases of concern by the clinical reviews, no harm came to any patients and no complaints or tort claims were ever filed by any of these patients," Kemp and Schrameck said.

"In addition, Dr. Mostafa’s surgical decision making has been supported in every case by peer evaluations, expert reviews, clinical studies and peer reviewed surgical literature."

The inspector general review began in October after it was requested by several members of Michigan's congressional delegation, including Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township as well as Democratic Reps. Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor and Rashida Tlaib of Detroit.

Hayes said McDonough would host a press availability Friday with members of the delegation following the town halls in Detroit.

Lawmakers have asked the secretary to install a permanent director at the Detroit VA "as soon as permissible," saying leadership and managerial failures following the "crisis of care" at the facility led to a culture of "distrust" and low patient and employee morale.

