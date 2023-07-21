Double-booking foils popular Detroit masquerade ball this fall, organizers vow to return

A scheduling conflict has torpedoed Detroit's most elaborate, creepiest Halloween event this fall, though organizers are promising a "glorious return" in 2024.

Theatre Bizarre ― a popular masquerade ball held at Detroit's Masonic Temple ― has been canceled for 2023 because of a double-booking at the venue, according to a message posted on its website and social media late Thursday. The double-booking would've impacted Theatre Bizarre's floor space and its main entrance, organizers said.

"We have a contract for the space and have been pressing for a resolution for some time," reads a statement on Theatre Bizarre's website and its Facebook page. "Unfortunately, it remains out of reach."

The Masonic Temple has hosted Theatre Bizarre for the last 11 years and organizers say they're hopeful "this situation will be addressed and a spectacular return produced in 2024."

"The Temple is an extraordinary venue, with a layout and mystique that intertwine perfectly with the Theatre Bizarre experience and storyline," reads the statement.

WELCOME - Theatre Bizarre

The Masonic Temple could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

Thousands are drawn to Theatre Bizarre every fall with tickets often in short supply. Attendees wear elaborate costumes and it's filled with creepy performances and displays. A Masquerade Gala is typically held before the big event.

“The event is based on a world we have created over the years,” wrote Theatre Bizarre’s creative lead, John Dunivant, on its website. “What started out as a backyard party with a bunch of friends has turned into a critically-acclaimed, enveloping production that has been referred to as a 'cultural institution' by the Miami Foundation."

The message on Theatre Bizarre's website ― signed by Dunivant along with Dawn Orebaugh, Controller Maria Christian, General Manager ― ends with an apology to performances, local businesses that play a key role in the event and attendees.

"We appreciate all of you so much and could not have made it these 22 years without your passion, dedication, creativity, and blood, sweat and tears," reads the message on Theatre Bizarre's website. "With utmost commitment to each of you and the City of Detroit, we remain determined that The Greatest Masquerade on Earth will return in 2024."