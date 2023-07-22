$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Westland; jackpot rises to $820M

A Westland liquor store sold a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket on Friday.

Trevin Yaldo, owner and manager of Hunter and Wayne Liquor at 35201 Hunter Avenue, said he was shocked and thankful when a customer relayed to him that his store sold a winner.

While Yaldo hasn't yet heard from the customer, he said other winners have returned to express gratitude.

"When they win, they thank us ... and we appreciate them, too, probably more than they appreciate us, which is how it should be," Yaldo said on Saturday.

Yaldo said his store has sold winning tickets for Powerball and Lucky for Life, as recently as roughly two years ago. He said the store received $2,000 commission from the Michigan Lottery for the Lucky for Life ticket.

"We've had a lot of good hits," Yaldo said.

The lack of a jackpot winner Friday night sent the top prize soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $720 million.

Mega Millions said the drawing resulted in eight tickets matching five white balls for a $1 million prize. Two each were sold in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina, with one in California and the other in Westland.

The estimated $820 million in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesdays drawing is estimated at $422 million.

The potential jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Associated Press contributed.