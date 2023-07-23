A last-minute effort made to save Ilitch-owned building in Detroit's former Chinatown

Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero is attempting a last-minute delay of the demolition of a building slated to be razed as soon as Monday and owned by an entity linked to the powerful Ilitch organization, according to the council woman.

Santiago-Romero said it may be too late to save the dilapidated 3143 Cass Avenue building. If saving the building isn't an option, the council woman also seeks to find why the billionaire owners of the properties let it remain idle and blighted for years. The two-story structure, three blocks north of Little Caesars Arena, has a partially collapsed roof. The property was bought by an Ilitch-linked entity in 2004 for $50,000, according to public property records.

"We're hoping that maybe some kind of public attention or conversation can delay (the demolition) and potentially allow (the building) to be renovated. But, we'll see," Santiago-Romero said. "I really want to hear from the city and the Ilitches what the conversation was about the property. Was there any conversation about saving it, ever?"

Santiago-Romero learned of the demolition Wednesday and began to contact city officials and Olympia Development of Michigan, ODM, the real estate arm of Ilitch Holdings Inc. On Friday, she sent a letter to various city officials requesting an emergency delay of the demolition. A meeting Monday is tentatively scheduled with Olympia Development representatives and the council member's staff, Santiago-Romero said.

The demolition is happening because the city declared it a dangerous building, a status that means the structure is considered a safety hazard. Santiago-Romero said it was first marked for demolition by the city in 2008.

The building again was issued a demolition citation by the city in May, according to an ODM statement emailed to The Detroit News. ODM has awarded the demolition to private contractor Farrow Group.

The ODM statement did not indicate if the group was open to delaying the demolition. "In addition to the recent approval of 10 new and historic developments in The District Detroit, we continue to work closely with the city of Detroit on developing a broader plan for all our real estate holdings," the statement said. The statement refers to the $1.5 billion real estate development project that involves the Ilitch group and billionaire developer Stephen Ross. The project is receiving $798 million in total tax incentives.

Santiago-Romero said city officials told her the Cass Avenue building could be torn down starting Monday.

"I just think that we should provide more care for the buildings we have," she said. "Especially for folks that have the means to maintain them. If the roof is collapsing, that shouldn't be the case. We are asking residents to maintain homes that are missing a window. If it's a historic property, we should be working diligently to save a property or to sell it to somebody that cares to save it."

The Cass Avenue building once was part of the historic Chinatown, a 20th-century enclave of businesses and residences catering to the local Chinese community. Now, it is near the 50-block area called The District Detroit. The district on the northern edge of downtown includes the corporate headquarters of the Little Caesars pizza chain, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre. Those facilities are either controlled or owned by entities linked to Ilitch Holdings. In total, entities linked to the Ilitches own or control at least 60% of the properties in the 50-blocks of The District Detroit, ranging from parking lots and various empty parcels, according to a Detroit News analysis of the area.

Beyond District Detroit, entities linked to the Ilitches own many properties around the MotorCity Casino Hotel, another major Ilitch development, according to a Detroit News analysis. The Cass Avenue building slated for demolition is among the scores of properties linked to the Ilitches that have been idle for years, if not longer.

Francis Grunow, a resident active in various historic preservation efforts, also began lobbying city officials and others last week for an interim historic designation to the former Chinatown building. The building dates back to 1883, Grunow said. "In 1963, 3143 Cass Avenue was purchased by the Chinese Merchants Association Hall (On Leong Tong) and served as the heart of the recently displaced Chinese American community in Detroit," Grunow wrote in a letter to city officials. "The Association hosted community gatherings for social, educational, recreational, and religious purposes for many years, and featured a theater space for the presentation of Chinese operas."

Several other buildings in the former Chinatown have been renovated and found new life in recent years. Among those fairly new businesses are the Peterboro restaurant, Iconic Tatoo and 8 Degrees Plato. A building on same block as 3143 Cass was bought in May and is expected to become an Asian-themed eatery. That building, 3175 Cass, was the former Chung's restaurant, which closed more than two decades ago. None of those buildings and developments are owned or controlled by Olympia Development.

