Detroit Hoopfest distributes 200 pairs of sneakers to youth

Detroit ― A three-day Hoopfest ended Sunday with youths cheering on their favorite team in a showdown on a northwest neighborhood basketball court that at times featured local and professional athletes, and celebrities.

The event kicked off in the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood Friday at Curtis Jones Park, which features an NBA-style basketball court on the corner of Ferry and Vermont streets. The competitions began with a kids' basketball game of h-o-r-s-e with Saddiq Bey of the Atlanta Hawks. Saturday featured a men's and women's skills competition with Jaden Akins, a guard of the Michigan State Spartans.

In the final celebrity game, Team Skilla Baby, consisting of rappers Skilla Baby, Sada Baby and community members, won 36-24 against Team Sheffield with rappers Snap Dogg and Baby Money, Fire Chief James Harris and Armond Rashad, director of Jabs Gym in Eastern Market.

The event was hosted by NW Goldberg Cares, a community development corporation working to improve the lives of residents in the predominantly African American neighborhood.

More than 200 pairs of new sneakers were given away to youths. About 500 people gathered at the park over the three days, said organizer Daniel A. Washington.

"This is a long time coming to see the community come out and love one another in this way. (It) was spectacular," said Washington, executive director of NW Goldberg Cares.

Residents met with their district representative and City Council President Mary Sheffield, Fire Chief James Harris, Radio personality Stewe, and recording artists Baby Money, Snap Dogg, Sada Baby, and Neisha Naeshae.

"This is a park that has experienced major redevelopment and we want to bring more attention and resources to this community," Sheffield said. "We're celebrating the effort so far and the work that's still to come."

A $10,000 donation from Pepsi Co. will help install a scoreboard at the court and $6,000 from Amazon will fund other park upgrades. The Detroit Pistons donated 25 personal shoes from athletes, and the Rocket Community Fund and rapper Skilla Baby donated money for the shoes that were given away.

