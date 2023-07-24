Dead body found in car on I-96 near Joy Road

Michigan State Police are investigating a dead body found by the Michigan Department of Transportation on I-96 Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Michigan State Police's Second District, a vehicle from the transportation department pulled behind a vehicle when they observed a dead body in a car on eastbound I-96 near Joy Road. No further details were available.

All lanes of eastbound I-96 at Livernois are currently closed. The investigation is ongoing.

Come back to The Detroit News for more on this developing story.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com