Belle Isle's James Scott Memorial Fountain closed for repairs

A mechanical failure has closed James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park in Detroit through August, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

"In mid-July, a failed 4-inch water pipe shut-off valve caused flooding that damaged several newer electrical components related to the fountain's circulation and filtration system," department officials said in a statement.

DNR staff dried out the underground mechanical tunnel and electricians have been working on repairs, but some of the parts are not available for several weeks, according to the release.

"The James Scott Memorial Fountain is one of the more iconic attractions in the park," said Thomas Bissett, urban district supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "We're working as quickly as we can to get the fountain back in operation so visitors can enjoy this historic landmark."

Belle Isle Park, a 982-acre island site on the Detroit River near downtown Detroit, also is home to the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, the Belle Isle Aquarium, a golf range and other attractions.