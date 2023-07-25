Empty, blighted building in Detroit's former Chinatown gets temporary reprieve

An empty, blighted building in Detroit's former Chinatown district has been saved from the wrecking ball for at least one month after the property owner, the real estate arm of the Ilitch organization, agreed to a last-minute delay sought by City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero.

On Tuesday, City Council unanimously approved holding off on razing 3143 Cass Ave. because of the building's historical connection to Chinatown, a 20th-century enclave of businesses and residences catering to the local Chinese community. The building was slated to be torn down this week.

The Cass Avenue building has been owned for nearly two decades by entities linked to Olympia Development of Michigan, ODM, the real estate arm of Ilitch Holdings Inc.

"We are in communication with Olympia," Santiago-Romero said before Tuesday's vote. "We have all agreed to delay the demolition for at least one month."

During that time, the city's Historic Designation Advisory Board will work on a report about the "significance and potential to save and preserve the building," Santiago-Romero said.

Representatives for Olympia Development didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

"The idea is that if we do find any kind of hope for saving the property, we will then request an interim historic designation" for the building, Santiago-Romero said. That designation could delay demolition for up to one year, she said. "If we don't find any potential to save the property, then we will move forward with demolition."

Janese Chapman, director of legislative policy for the city's historic designation board, told council Tuesday that the building appears to be eligible to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Santiago-Romero said that at least one developer has already expressed interest in finding new use for the building. She added should we also try to find more potential developers during the next month.

An ODM-linked entity bought the building in 2004 for $50,000, according toproperty records. The two-story structure, three blocks north of Little Caesars Arena, has a partially collapsed roof.

The Cass Avenue building is near the 50-block area called The District Detroit. The area on the northern edge of downtown includes the corporate headquarters of the Little Caesars pizza chain, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and the Fox Theatre.

Those facilities are either controlled or owned by entities linked to Ilitch Holdings. In total, entities linked to the Ilitches own or control at least 60% of the properties in the 50-blocks of The District Detroit, ranging from parking lots and various empty parcels, according to a Detroit News analysis of the area.

Santiago-Romero learned of the planned demolition last week and began to contact city officials and Olympia Development. On Friday, she sent a letter to various city officials requesting an emergency delay of the demolition. On Monday, she met with Olympia Development representatives.

"I don't believe they are in a hurry to demolish the property," Santiago-Romero said. Instead, ODM was responding to city pressure, she said. The building had been marked for demolition by the city for at least five years because it was declared a dangerous building, a status that means the structure is considered a safety hazard.

The building's owner was again issued a demolition citation by the city in May, according to an Olympia Development statement emailed on Sunday. That prompted ODM to schedule razing the building through a private contractor.

Francis Grunow, a resident active in various historic preservation efforts, also began lobbying city officials and others last week for an interim historic designation for the former Chinatown building. The building dates back to 1883, Grunow said.

In a letter to city officials, Grunow said the building at 3143 Cass Avenue was purchased by the Chinese Merchants Association Hall in 1963 and served as the heart of the recently displaced Chinese American community in Detroit.

"The Association hosted community gatherings for social, educational, recreational, and religious purposes for many years, and featured a theater space for the presentation of Chinese operas," Grunow wrote.

Several other buildings in the former Chinatown have been renovated and found new life in recent years. Among those fairly new businesses are the Peterboro restaurant, Iconic Tatoo and 8 Degrees Plato.

In May, a building on the same block as the Cass Avenue building is expected to become an Asian-themed eatery. That building, 3175 Cass, was the former Chung's restaurant, which closed more than two decades ago. None of the revived buildings and developments are owned or controlled by Olympia Development.

On Tuesdsay, Grunow praised Olympia Development "for their responsiveness, their care and willingness to let this recent development play out with the hope that they see an opportunity to rediscover and honor an important part of Detroit's history."

