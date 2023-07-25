Detroit City Council to consider renaming Hart Plaza

Detroit ― An at-large member of Detroit's City Council is pushing to rename downtown's Hart Plaza in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Councilwoman Mary Waters on Tuesday introduced a resolution to rename Hart Plaza to Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza. The resolution was referred to the Neighborhood and Community Services Standing Committee.

The resolution follows a sculpture placed in Hart Plaza in honor of the Civil Rights icon last month on the 60th anniversary of King's "I Have A Dream" speech. King first delivered a version of the speech on June 23, 1963 at what was then Cobo Hall before a legendary march down Woodward Avenue. He would go on to deliver the iconic speech in Washington D.C. months later.

"One of the most momentous occasions in the history of the plaza was hosting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after the 1963 Freedom Walk, where he first delivered his famous 'I Have A Dream' speech," according to Waters' resolution. "The values espoused by Dr. King are those of the City of Detroit — dedication to the advancement of all, welcoming to all, and working towards a future free from crime, violence, and poverty; and in the 60th anniversary of Dr. King's pivotal speech, coinciding with the recent unveiling of a statute in the famous civil rights leader's likeness, we have the opportunity to make a strong statement of our city's values."

Waters also included that the plaza be declared a "violence-free zone, in alignment with the values of our city and Dr. King."

A handful of public commenters called in to the council meeting on Tuesday to support the renaming of Hart Plaza.

The plaza is named for former Democratic Michigan Sen. Phil Hart, who served from 1959 until his death from cancer in D.C. in 1976. He was known as the "Conscience of the Senate." He is also the namesake of the Hart Senate Office Building.

Others publicly commented, with no disrespect to King, that Hart's name should remain on the plaza as he also fought for Civil Rights.

Sam Riddle, Political Director of Michigan National Action Network, spoke in opposition to renaming of Hart Plaza.

"I knew Phil Hart," Riddles said. "Without Senator Hart, there would have been no Voting Rights Act of 1965."

The resolution will be taken up at the next committee meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_