State police investigate shooting on Southfield Fwy at McNichols

Michigan State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting on the Southfield Freeway at McNichols Road in Detroit, officials said.

They said the shooting happened at the scene of a crash on the freeway's northbound lanes at McNichols.

According to a preliminary investigation, family members of one of the drivers involved in the crash arrived at the scene to help when a third party allegedly drove past and fired shots at the group. No one was injured.

Officials said the incident was not random and was not road rage. They also said they located a vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting but do not have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting.

