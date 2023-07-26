Beyoncé foundation gives $100K in scholarship funds to Detroit tech training center

Beyoncé's latest performance in Detroit is sparking much more than excitement.

On Tuesday, the day before the Grammy-winning singer’s concert at Ford Field, her BeyGOOD public charity foundation brought a special gift to a school in the city, officials said on Instagram.

“We were delighted to spend the morning with the Detroit School for Digital Technology and announce that @dsdttech will receive $100K in RENAISSANCE Scholarship funds to support students with financial needs,” the post said.

“Your commitment to education and elevating your students and communities inspires us. To the RENAISSANCE superstars, we appreciate you taking time out of your busy tour schedules to share your journeys. Your presence was a gift!”

According to the BeyGOOD website, after announcing her world tour, Beyoncé committed $1 million to support education through the RENAISSANCE Scholars program “to impact 10 Colleges/Universities worldwide, where 100 students will receive $10,000 scholarships.”

Jamie Harris, CEO of the Detroit School for Digital Technology, confirmed the scholarship news on Wednesday night.

Other details were not immediately available.

The school is a licensed technical training center in southwest Detroit, according to its website. It opened in Farmington Hills in 2011 under the name Astute Artistry LLC.

Programs cater to groups including digital marketing professionals and medical assistants.

Detroit School for Digital Technology announced on Twitter early Monday that BeyGOOD would be visiting to share "valuable scholarship insights with students."

Beyoncé, who launched BeyGOOD a decade ago, next plays two concerts at Chicago's Soldier Field. The “Renaissance” tour, named after her 2022 album, is set to end Oct. 1 in Kansas City.