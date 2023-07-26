No report filed for alleged attack at Monica concert: Detroit police

Detroit police say no reports have been filed for an incident at a weekend concert in which a man allegedly attacked a woman, prompting R&B singer Monica to cease performing, jump off the stage and call out the attacker.

The attack allegedly occured Saturday in Hart Plaza, where an unknown man and woman were involved in what appeared to be an altercation during Monica's performance. Videos of Monica, which showed her stopping her performance to call out the alleged attacker, went viral on social media.

"We reviewed cell phone & Instagram video and what appears to be an altercation between an unknown male and female, that ended quickly with no obvious injuries," said Detroit police in a statement Wednesday morning. "They can both be seen shoving each other and at one point, the female swings at the male and attempts to kick him. We are unable to determine if they were together and who in fact was the aggressor. At this time, no police reports for an assault have been filed by either party."

Atlanta-born singer Monica Denise Arnold, 42, better known as Monica, was captured on video yelling, "Don't you hit her like that!" She stopped performing briefly to hop off the stage and call out the alleged attacker.

Following the incident, Monica told CNN that her reaction "was just instinct."

"Everything for me is a matter of the heart; it's a matter of I'm a mom, I'm a sister," she said. "...I'm so many things that would allow someone to want to protect me."

"Simply put, I didn't want to see her hurt or harmed, and her not make it back home after coming just to be a concertgoer," Monica said. "I do not feel like I'm some form of super hero in any facet, but I did what I would hope that someone would do if they saw that happening to my aunt or mother.."

Anyone who is a victim of assault is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 267-4600 or visit it's website for more information.

