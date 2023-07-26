Teen, 14, fatally stabbed in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating the fatal stabbing Tuesday of a 14-year-old on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Burgess and Thatcher streets. The teen reportedly was stabbed during an altercation with an identified person, who later fled the scene, about a half mile north from Grand River Avenue and Lahser Road, police officials said.

The teen, according to police, was transported to a local hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.

Further details were not released.

The unidentified suspect is still at large, police said.