Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
DETROIT

Teen, 14, fatally stabbed in Detroit, police say

Jakkar Aimery
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit police are investigating the fatal stabbing Tuesday of a 14-year-old on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Burgess and Thatcher streets. The teen reportedly was stabbed during an altercation with an identified person, who later fled the scene, about a half mile north from Grand River Avenue and Lahser Road, police officials said.

The teen, according to police, was transported to a local hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.

Further details were not released.

The unidentified suspect is still at large, police said.

View Comments