Teen, 14, fatally stabbed in Detroit, police say
Jakkar Aimery
The Detroit News
Detroit police are investigating the fatal stabbing Tuesday of a 14-year-old on Detroit's west side.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Burgess and Thatcher streets. The teen reportedly was stabbed during an altercation with an identified person, who later fled the scene, about a half mile north from Grand River Avenue and Lahser Road, police officials said.
The teen, according to police, was transported to a local hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.
Further details were not released.
The unidentified suspect is still at large, police said.