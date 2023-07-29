Leslie 'Les' Elliard, Detroit actor, dies at 46

From Indianapolis to the Motor City, New Orleans to Broadway, to Hollywood and beyond, actor Leslie Michael Elliard was always prepared to take on the next role.

Mr. Elliard, a graduate of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 15 at age 46. He had been battling arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the County of Los Angeles medical examiner.

Described by friends as a "walking sitcom" and a "born entertainer," Mr. Elliard, affectionately known as "Les," is remembered as one who loved to laugh and was "insanely hilarious."

"He loved nothing more than laughing. There is not enough space here to fully capture how much of my life my brother filled," longtime friend Jamal Sterling of Dallas wrote in a post on social media. "From (high school) plays to college life. First loves and first apartments. Best friends to Alpha brothers. From Detroit to New Orleans to LA. From singing at my wedding to TV show red carpet premieres."

Sterling, who's known Mr. Elliard since they were 14 years old, said they attended high school and college together, became fraternity brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, and would later become roommates in Los Angeles, following his move to the west coast in 2003.

Born in Indianapolis on June 20, 1977, to the late medical professionals Boyzell and Barbara Elliard, his family relocated to the Motor City when Mr. Elliard was 2 years old. He would later graduate from Cass Technical High School in 1995, according to an obituary.

Mr. Elliard went on to attend the historically Black college Dillard University in New Orleans and earned a bachelor's degree in speech communication and arts with an emphasis in theater. Mr. Elliard, according to Detroit News archives, graduated early and taught at Dillard for a year, and later earned a master's degree from Yale School of Drama in 2002.

At Yale, Mr. Eilliard acted in productions of "A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Fame,” “Our Town” and "The Taming Of The Shrew."

After relocating to New York, he starred in his first theater role in the off-Broadway musical "Crowns." His biggest break later came when he debuted in the Broadway production of Disney's "The Lion King," playing the role of Mufasa.

"One of the best moments of my life was when 'Dorian Blues' was playing across Times Square from 'The Lion King,'" Mr. Elliard told The Detroit News in 2005. "I felt like a big rap star."

"It's like each role prepares me for the next," Mr. Elliard said. "Life is also that way. After Dillard, I wanted to become better versed in Shakespeare and August Wilson. While I worked in 'The Lion King,' I got TV roles."

He appeared in episodes of HBO's "The Wire" and NBC's "Law & Order" as well as CBS drama "Hack" and ABC's "All My Children." One of his most notable roles was playing Jimmy James, a fast-talking, tactless go-getter on the Showtime comedy "Barbershop: The Series," based on the popular movies.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to watch him grow from performing 'Once On This Island' at Cass Tech to performing on 'Barbershop: The Series' and 'The Wire,'" Sterling told The Detroit News in a statement. "His spirit was infectious and his kindness was unparalleled."

Mr. Elliard also acted in independent films, including "Dorian Blues” in 2004, and "Allergic to Nuts" with Vanessa Williams of Showtime's “Soul Food” and the 2005 feature “Into the Fire,” according to IMDb.com.

"Vanessa has been great," Mr. Elliard previously told The News. "Because she was on 'Soul Food,' she was able to give me advice and tell me what it was like to be a part of the Showtime family and how primetime cable works."

Mr. Elliard was able to give younger aspiring actors the same kind of guidance Williams extended to him, according to his former drama teacher at Cass Tech, Marilyn McCormick."He was a mentor to many students and young actors. ... He encouraged his peers to raise their level (and) commended them on being amazing," Sterling told The News on Saturday.

"Leslie loved the stage and he loved the craft of acting. He really delved into the work (as) it was important for him to explore every possibility when he was working. He was tireless in his determination to get it right."

Mr. Elliard's survivors include an older brother, Christopher Eilliard; aunts Jessie Hammock, Jacqueline Thomas and Ella Delorise Smith; uncles Maurice and Harrold Elliard; cousin Beverly Sullivan; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

A memorial was held on Friday, July 28, at Mr. Elliard's home church Second Baptist Church on Detroit's east side. As a member, Mr. Elliard participated in activities, including the youth choir and the Royal Crusaders, according to an obituary.

Detroit News staff writer Mark Hicks and former staff writer Mekeisha Madden Toby contributed.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar