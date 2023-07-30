Michigan Science Center revamps hands-on learning space for youngest visitors

Jania Clowers

The Detroit News

The Michigan Science Center has revamped its offerings for children under 5.

A refreshed Early Child Learning Space and enhanced programming, including new weekly STEM story times, were unveiled at the center July 17.

Andy Zulkiewski, director of guest experience, said the science center is always looking to expand and improve the younger audience's experience.

"In the last couple of years, we wanted to add more to it to really engage with the younger audiences to make sure that they were learning a lot and the space is a comfortable learning environment for them," said Zulkiewski.

Zulkiewski said the expansion and new activities are geared toward motor skills and science education.

"We have a big Lite Brite, which is really cool for the kids; we have new building materials; and we are also hosting regular programs throughout the week and month that they will be able to do," said Zulkiewski.

The Early Child Learning Space also offers STEM Story Time and hosts Mi-Sci's Young Explorer program.

STEM Story Time features a weekly rotating book about science geared toward young children that takes place at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Young Explorers program is a weekly series of themed classes designed for children ages 2-5 hosted on alternating Wednesdays and Sundays.

Improvements to the Early Child Learning Space were funded in part by a gift from an anonymous donor to expand the space and improve its layout.

"We want to inspire exploration, discovery and a love of science for guests of all ages, including our youngest learners," said Mi-Sci President and CEO Christian Greer in a statement. "Our new early learning space puts preschool-aged children at the center of science using engaging activities that stimulate young minds and introduce basic STEM concepts at age-appropriate levels."

Access to the Early Child Learning Space is included with general admission to Mi-Sci. Mi-Sci is located at 5020 John R. Street in Midtown, Detroit and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday and until 8 p.m. the first Friday of every month.